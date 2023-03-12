NCM Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $111.64.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

