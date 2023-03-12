Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $24.00.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KALV opened at $6.96 on Thursday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KalVista Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:KALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $51,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,300.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 4,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $37,947.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,640.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,066 shares of company stock worth $115,406 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 118,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,196,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2,599.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,753 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 802,871 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

