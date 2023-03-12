Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.58.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $81.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $87.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.358 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,524,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,998,964,000 after buying an additional 417,578 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,228,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,871,828,000 after acquiring an additional 551,092 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,497,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $806,561,000 after acquiring an additional 229,775 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,517,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,852,000 after acquiring an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,935,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,863,000 after buying an additional 269,862 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

