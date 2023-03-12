Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Update

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 423,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,433.0 days.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Nemetschek stock remained flat at $49.10 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.85. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €53.00 ($56.38) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of Nemetschek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €70.00 ($74.47) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nemetschek has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Nemetschek Company Profile

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

