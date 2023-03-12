Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1,267.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHRW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $102.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.73 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

