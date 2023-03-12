Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys New Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avient by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,808,000 after acquiring an additional 417,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,502,000 after purchasing an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,933,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,190,000 after purchasing an additional 222,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avient by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,739,000 after purchasing an additional 142,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avient by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,994,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,005,000 after purchasing an additional 109,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNT opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. Avient Co. has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.04 million. Avient had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

