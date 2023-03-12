Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 393.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,248,000 after purchasing an additional 453,569 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Universal Health Services by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 369,581 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,221,000 after buying an additional 270,548 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $80,784,000 after buying an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,788,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $157,743,000 after acquiring an additional 197,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,580,653 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,028,000 after acquiring an additional 195,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UHS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,751.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,751.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UHS opened at $117.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.25. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Featured Stories

