Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $76,000 Investment in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in O-I Glass by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 613,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 20.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 20.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,272,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after purchasing an additional 216,735 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 7,574.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,074,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O-I Glass news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,367.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. O-I Glass had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

O-I Glass Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

