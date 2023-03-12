Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 136.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 25.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 10,400 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,287 shares of company stock valued at $3,483,325 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cognex Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $47.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day moving average is $47.66. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $80.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 21.42%. Cognex’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

About Cognex

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision technologies. Its products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading

