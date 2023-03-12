Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,246 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 164,339 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 172,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,050 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Insider Transactions at Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $15,459,769.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,191,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,140,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,628.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 541,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $15,459,769.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,191,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,140,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,027,380 shares of company stock valued at $88,380,403 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BTU shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Peabody Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

About Peabody Energy

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

