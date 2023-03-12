Neo Ivy Capital Management Sells 1,059 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 77,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brown & Brown Trading Down 0.9 %

Several research firms have commented on BRO. StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $54.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21 and a 200-day moving average of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.49%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

