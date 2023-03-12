Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CF Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after acquiring an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in CF Industries by 316.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 482,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,472,000 after acquiring an additional 366,839 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in CF Industries by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.47 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.23 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

