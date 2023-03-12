Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 30,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 76,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 73.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$20.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.15.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.