Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 9,042 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 806,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,042 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $133,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.31.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRWD. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

