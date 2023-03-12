Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Enbridge worth $115,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENB opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.76. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $47.67. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

