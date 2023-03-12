Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 386,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.36% of Roper Technologies worth $138,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $495.67.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $420.33 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $433.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,887 shares of company stock worth $2,602,476 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

