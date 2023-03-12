Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 119,890 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,890 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.72% of Tractor Supply worth $147,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total transaction of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,269.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $227.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.79 and a 200-day moving average of $213.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TSCO. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.82.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

