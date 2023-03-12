New Jersey Resources Co. (NJR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 3rd

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

New Jersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. New Jersey Resources has a payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect New Jersey Resources to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

New Jersey Resources Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $38.07 and a 52-week high of $53.53.

Insider Activity at New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $696.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $104,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,579. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New Jersey Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,226,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,661,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,694,000 after acquiring an additional 456,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 151.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 362,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,813,000 after acquiring an additional 213,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, Storage and Transportation, and Home Services and Other.

