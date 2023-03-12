New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 1,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 557,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,363,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,520.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,873 shares of company stock worth $2,382,588 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Relic

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. 83.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NEWR traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 553,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,186. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.49. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

