New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) PT Lowered to $2.50

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to $2.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 4th. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -44.44%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,101,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 20.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.