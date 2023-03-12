News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Update

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NWS opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $18.01. News has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in News by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,482,000 after acquiring an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,465,000 after purchasing an additional 114,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of News by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of News by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,412,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,933,000 after purchasing an additional 319,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,678,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

