Numis Securities Trims Kier Group (LON:KIE) Target Price to GBX 150

Kier Group (LON:KIE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Numis Securities from GBX 180 ($2.16) to GBX 150 ($1.80) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Numis Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Kier Group stock opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.83) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 66.65. The company has a market cap of £308.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,306.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77. Kier Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 90.70 ($1.09).

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, railways, tunnels, and buildings for public and private sectors including schools, hospitals and prisons; and provides maintenance services for the UK road, rail, and utilities infrastructure, as well as reactive repairs.

