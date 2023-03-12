Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

JRO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 196,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,958 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,967,000.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

