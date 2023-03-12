Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.6 %
JRO opened at $8.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.73 and a 12 month high of $10.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (JRO)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.