Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 3rd

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE JGH opened at $11.45 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.
Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.
