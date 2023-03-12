Nuveen Global High Income Fund (JGH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 3rd

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE JGH opened at $11.45 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 6,682.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 88,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 349,587 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 279,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

