Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2023

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMI opened at $9.03 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.