Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NMI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMI opened at $9.03 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $10.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

