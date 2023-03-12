Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 38,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.56.
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NXJ)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.