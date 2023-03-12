Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Up 18.6% in February

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the February 13th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NXJ traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.32. 38,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,614. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $13.56.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 545.5% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168,793 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,215,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 166,278 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 447,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150,564 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 130,361 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 99,875 shares during the period.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

