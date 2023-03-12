Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0245 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NIM opened at $9.11 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $9.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.17.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 743,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares in the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

