Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 3rd

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMX opened at $12.84 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXMX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,145,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,991,000 after buying an additional 73,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 97,621 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,228,000 after buying an additional 138,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,777,000 after buying an additional 35,807 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

