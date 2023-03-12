Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on April 3rd

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.236 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BXMX opened at $12.84 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which invests in an equity portfolio of securities. It aims to seek total return with less volatility than the S&P 500 Index. The company was founded on October 26, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.