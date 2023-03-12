NWF Group’s (NWF) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

NWF Group Stock Performance

LON:NWF opened at GBX 270 ($3.25) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 238.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 250.82. NWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 188 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 288 ($3.46). The company has a market capitalization of £133.41 million, a P/E ratio of 729.73 and a beta of 0.29.

NWF Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,891.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NWF Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Rob Andrew sold 12,000 shares of NWF Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.79), for a total value of £27,840 ($33,477.63). Company insiders own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment owns and operates through a network of 25 depots.

