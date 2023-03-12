NXM Price Tops $46.86 on Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 12th. NXM has a total market capitalization of $308.99 million and $77,740.47 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NXM has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $46.86 or 0.00224144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 46.53920551 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $77,675.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

