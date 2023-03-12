Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Short Interest Up 19.8% in February

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,890,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 19,940,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSH. Piper Sandler cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Oak Street Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares in the company, valued at $13,123,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $233,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,063,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $120,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,997 shares of company stock worth $22,835,464. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OSH traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,565,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,388. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $35.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

