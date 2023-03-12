Oakview Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 21,290 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Oakview Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,000. Vail Resorts makes up 2.2% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $380.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.00.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

MTN stock opened at $221.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.91 and a 1 year high of $273.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.07 and a 200 day moving average of $236.95. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $2.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

