Oasis Network Market Capitalization Achieves $312.79 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for $0.0546 or 0.00000247 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $312.79 million and approximately $33.69 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,590.14 or 0.07181597 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001506 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00073618 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00026799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00053246 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00008822 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000914 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04940883 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $23,420,264.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.