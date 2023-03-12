OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 177,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,775.0 days.

OCI Price Performance

Shares of OCINF stock remained flat at $32.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.69. OCI has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $41.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of OCI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

OCI Company Profile

OCI NV is a holding company, which engages production and distribution of natural gas-based fertilizers and industrial chemicals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Methanol U.S., Methanol Europe, Nitrogen U.S., Nitrogen Europe, Fertiglobe, and Othesr. The Methanol U.S.

Featured Articles

