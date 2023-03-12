ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Position Lifted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OKE. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.1% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Down 1.9 %

OKE opened at $64.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.46.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 99.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.