Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRKP) Stock Price Down 13.2%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRKP – Get Rating) traded down 13.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.76. 2,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 28,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
Ontrak Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.15.
Ontrak Company Profile
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
