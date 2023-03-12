OpenBlox 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. OpenBlox has a market capitalization of $75.30 million and $1.22 million worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OpenBlox is openblox.io. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

