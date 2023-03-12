Oppenheimer Comments on Meta Platforms, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now anticipates that the social networking company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $9.79 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.2 %

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.85.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $179.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,796,633,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $5,921,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,136 shares in the company, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $74,277.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,921,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,291 shares of company stock worth $12,252,336. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.