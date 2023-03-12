Oppenheimer Comments on Protara Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TARA)

Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Protara Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.95 for the year. The consensus estimate for Protara Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Protara Therapeutics Stock Down 11.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $3.26 on Friday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $36.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,684,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Protara Therapeutics by 44.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engaged in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

