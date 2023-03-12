OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.

OPRX opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 3.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 4.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

