OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OPRX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.43.
OptimizeRx Price Performance
OPRX opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.06. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $43.28.
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.
