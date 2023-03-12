Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.62 billion-$13.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.76 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.82.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $84.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.13. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 221.89% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,502,544 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,675,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,080 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $65,521,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2,693.2% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 658,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $53,794,000 after purchasing an additional 634,549 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Articles

