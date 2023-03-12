Orbs (ORBS) Price Tops $0.0280 on Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. During the last week, Orbs has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar. Orbs has a market cap of $80.59 million and $2.20 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0280 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,876,767,039 tokens. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. The Reddit community for Orbs is https://reddit.com/r/orbs_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @orbs_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.

Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.

Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

