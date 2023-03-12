P2P Solutions foundation Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.68 Million (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 12th. In the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One P2P Solutions foundation token can now be bought for about $70.46 or 0.00341555 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. P2P Solutions foundation has a total market capitalization of $183.64 billion and approximately $3.68 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00432524 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,027.65 or 0.29235789 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About P2P Solutions foundation

P2P Solutions foundation launched on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling P2P Solutions foundation

