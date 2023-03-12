Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Short Interest Update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 157,350,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 128,780,000 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 41,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $161,600.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,562 shares of company stock worth $1,787,101. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 356,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 329.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 53,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 41,188 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $108,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,031,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,985,000 after purchasing an additional 801,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $755,000. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,953,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,596,968. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $508.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

