PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PAR Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

