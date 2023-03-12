PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PARGet Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 70.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in PAR Technology by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in PAR Technology by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in PAR Technology by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

