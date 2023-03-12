PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.20.
PAR Technology Stock Performance
Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $32.62 on Wednesday. PAR Technology has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PAR Technology
PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PAR Technology (PAR)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.