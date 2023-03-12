Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 525 ($6.31) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTO. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.00) to GBX 640 ($7.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($7.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 645 ($7.76) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 617.50 ($7.43).

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 519 ($6.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.09, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 510.55 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 517.91. The firm has a market cap of £13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,460.00, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 565.40 ($6.80).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

