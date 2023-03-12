Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:PECO)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.80. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.