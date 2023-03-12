Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,079,000 after purchasing an additional 125,181 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

