Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.
NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 74.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.80. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $36.31.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
