PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.95

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as low as $12.51. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1,424,709 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
