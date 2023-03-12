PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.95

Shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as low as $12.51. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 1,424,709 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.94.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 100.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

