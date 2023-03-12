Piper Sandler Lowers SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target to $195.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $348.47.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $106.04 on Thursday. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $597.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $275.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.67. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.26 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total value of $575,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,891.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.69, for a total value of $292,872.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,167.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $5,016,701 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $704,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 78,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after purchasing an additional 92,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.